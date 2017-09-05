Following a slump to its lowest level since June of 2015 at 1.2336, the USD/CAD reversed its course in the late NA session and recovered a big portion of its daily losses. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.2395, losing 0.15% on the day. The selling …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD rebounds to 1.24, still negative on day - September 5, 2017
- Birchcliff Energy declares CAD 0.025 dividend - September 5, 2017
- Forex – USD/CAD slides lower, approaches more than 2-year trough - September 5, 2017