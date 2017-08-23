The USD/CAD pair extended overnight recovery move from three-week lows but continued with its struggle to move back above the 1.2600 handle. On Tuesday, the pair dropped to 1.2525 level, the lowest level since August 1, following the release of mixed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD recovery from 3-week lows falters near 1.26 handle - August 23, 2017
- USD/CAD Forex Signal – Wednesday, August 23 - August 23, 2017
- USD/CAD: Retail Sales - August 23, 2017