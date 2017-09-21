For the past week, the loonie has been in a much need correction as the USD/CAD bounced off the recent lows near the 1.2050 level. Some jawboning from BOC about the strength of the currency along with more hawkish Fed has helped push the pair back to 1 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD – Retrace Done At 1.2400? - September 21, 2017
- USD/CAD Up Against Major Resistance Ahead of Key Canadian Data - September 21, 2017
- Fade the Fed; a good level to sell USD/CAD – TD - September 21, 2017