USD/CAD selling pressure remains unabated, tumbles to fresh two-month lows

The USD/CAD pair remained heavily offered for the third consecutive session and plunged to fresh two-month lows near mid-1.3200s. The Canadian Dollar continues to benefit from Monday’s comments by the Bank of Canada (BoC) Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins.
