USD/CAD stays calm above mid-1.21s as crude oil struggles to extend gains

The USD/CAD pair gathered momentum in the first half of the NA session and reached a fresh 5-day high at 1.2180 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was trading sideways in a narrow band around 1.2170, up 0.45% on the day.
