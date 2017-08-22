USD/CAD struggling near 3-week lows, Canadian retail sales in focus

The USD/CAD pair struggled to gain any fresh traction and was confined within 15-20 pips narrow trading range, around mid-1.2500s. There were no fundamental triggers for the pair’s slide on Monday and was solely led by some renewed greenback selling pressure.
