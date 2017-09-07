USD/CAD: Trade Balance, BoC Overnight Rate

Wednesday reports on the trade balance of two North American countries did not have any impact on USD/CAD. Some hours later the Bank of Canada announced its interest rate decision causing a solid drop in the currency pair, where the Greenback fell …
