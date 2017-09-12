USD/CAD trying to stabilize above 1.21 handle

The USD/CAD pair caught some fresh bids on Tuesday and recovered part of previous session’s retracement back closer to over 25-month lows. Currently holding with minor gains above the 1.2100 handle, the pair was seen benefitting from a modest pull-back in …
