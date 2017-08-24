The Canadian Dollar is extending its upside momentum vs. its American peer on Thursday, now sending USD/CAD to the area of 1.2520, or daily lows. USD/CAD focus on Yellen Spot came under further selling pressure today, testing fresh 3-week lows and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD tumbles to lows near 1.2520 - August 24, 2017
- Advanced In-CAD Simulation Tools - August 24, 2017
- Research details developments in the global CAD/CAM dental devices market - August 24, 2017