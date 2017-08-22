The Canadian Dollar has now gathered extra traction and is relegating USD/CAD to the area of daily lows in the 1.2535/30 band. Spot met sellers after Canadian headline retail sales expanded at a monthly 0.1% in June (vs. 0.3% forecasted), while sales …
USD/CAD tumbles to lows near 1.2530 on retail sales
