The USD/CAD pair staged a modest recovery in the late NA session as the hawkish comments from Fed speakers gave an additional boost to the greenback. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.2357, gaining 0.15% on the day. Delivering his speech before the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD turns positive near mid-1.23s despite oil rally - September 25, 2017
- Dynamics NAV IT Manager | Vaughan | $80k CAD - September 25, 2017
- USD/CAD neutral short term – Scotiabank - September 25, 2017