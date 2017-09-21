USD/CAD Up Against Major Resistance Ahead of Key Canadian Data

On Thursday, the US dollar pared much of the gains it had made in the immediate aftermath of Wednesday’s FOMC policy announcement, in which the Fed sounded a relatively hawkish tone regarding the path of future interest rates and stimulus reduction.
