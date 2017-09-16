09/15 USD/CHF needs to clear 0.9814/74 to reignite open interest – Commerzbank By @..

09/15 USD/CHF touched a new figure level at 0.96 [09:20 GMT] #forex #fx #finance #U.. 09/15 #USDCHF m10 GSI with 40 matching events: Up to 0.9645 at 53% Down to 0.9605.. 09/15 #USDCHF m3 GSI with 143 matching events: Up to 0.9636 at 56% Down to 0.9616.

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)