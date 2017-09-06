BRIEF-EEII AG posted H1 loss of CHF 0.88 mln

Sept 6 (Reuters) – EEII AG: * RECORDED A LOSS OF CHF 0.88 MIO. (HY 2016: LOSS OF CHF 0.95 MIO.) FOR FIRST HALF OF 2017 * MAJOR CAUSE FOR DISAPPOINTMENT WAS NEGATIVE EQUITY PERFORMANCE OF GAZPROM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage …
