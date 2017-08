BRIEF-Warteck Invest H1 consolidated result down at CHF 6.6 mln

Aug 24 (Reuters) – WARTECK INVEST AG: * H1 GROUP PROFIT EXCLUDING REVALUATION EFFECTS ROSE BY 27.1% TO CHF 6.4 MILLION (PR YEAR: CHF 5.1 MILLION) * TAKING INTO ACCOUNT THE REVALUATIONS, H1 CONSOLIDATED RESULT AMOUNTED TO CHF 6.6 MILLION, DOWN 5.6% Source …

