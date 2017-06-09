CHF Entertainment’s Pip Ahoy! Lands in China

CHF Entertainment, Yecheng Shanghai Media, Wings Media and China Telecom have launched the preschool series Pip Ahoy! on IPTV, SVOD and satellite channels across China. The first 52 episodes of Pip Ahoy! have already been dubbed into Mandarin. The show …
Previous: Brennan Industries Downloads Increase 100 percent with 3D CAD Catalog by CADENAS PARTsolutions
Related Articles
FxWirePro: EUR/CHF 1m bearish-neutral risk reversals and shrinking IVs signal writers’ opportunity in option strangle in range bounded trend
3 hours ago