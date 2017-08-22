After the drama of July, analysts at HSBC expect the CHF to be more subdued in the coming weeks. “The extent of the weakness in the CHF during the late part of July was surprising and the upward momentum in EUR-CHF and USD-CHF was only interrupted by the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- CHF: Independent weakness – HSBC - August 22, 2017
- MUUME receives growth financing of CHF 6 Million - August 22, 2017
- Afghanistan: 2016 CHF Allocations Mid-Year Snapshot - August 22, 2017