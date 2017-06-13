Polish banks would face some PLN 0.8 billion cost of CHF-mortgage conversion assuming the parameters of the pilot conversion program at PKO BP are applied to the whole sector, DM BOS analyst Michal Sobolewski estimated for the daily Parkiet. Such a …
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- CHF-mortgage conversion not so expensive - June 13, 2017
- Lonza Prices CHF 235 Million Dual Tranche Straight Bonds - June 13, 2017
- Completed ending diagonal on USD/CHF suggests higher levels to follow - June 13, 2017