The Q2 Swiss balance of payments saw its current account surplus increase to CHF18.8bn with an improvement in the goods balance to CHF15.6bn from CHF9.9bn in Q1, notes the analysis team at Nomura. “Looking into the details, the CHF24.2bn foreign investor …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- CHF: Q2 equity outflows but large FDI inflows – Nomura - September 28, 2017
- 09/27 $USDCHF – USD.CHF > Short Opportunity .9750 – - September 28, 2017
- CHF Solutions (CHFS) Presents At Ladenburg Thalmann 2017 Healthcare Conference – Slideshow - September 27, 2017