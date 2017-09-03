The Swiss franc and the Japanese yen both have been in favor over the last couple of months, so this pair will be vital to pay attention to if you choose to play a risk appetite type of trade. When you look at this chart, you can see that the 112.50 level …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- CHF/JPY Forecast: September 2017 - September 3, 2017
- USD/CHF preserves daily gains above 0.96 - September 1, 2017
- The PDE4 inhibitor CHF-6001 and LAMAs inhibit bronchoconstriction-induced remodeling in lung slices - September 1, 2017