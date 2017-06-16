Dollar falls as soft U.S. data turns back Fed gains

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct YTD Pct Previous Change Change Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1196 $1.1143 +0.48 +6.50 Dollar/Yen JPY= 110.7800 110.9100 -0.12 -5.21 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 124.04 123.63 +0.33 +0.73 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9732 0.9750 -0.18 -4.38 …
