Price is trading in the red and seems poised to reach fresh new lows in the upcoming days. EUR/CHF is very heavy and looks unstoppable on the Daily chart. Is almost to hit a dynamic support, but most likely will take this out and will drop much deeper …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF Extends The Sell-Off - September 5, 2017
- BRIEF-Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding H1 net loss widens to CHF 22.7 million - September 5, 2017
- Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding H1 net loss widens to CHF 22.7 million - September 5, 2017