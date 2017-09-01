EUR/CHF Stands On Thin Ice

EUR/CHF posted little gains today and tries to stay in the buyer’s territory, but I don’t know if will be possible after the false breakout above the WL4. Has come down to retest the WL2 and maintains a bullish bias as long as stays above this level.
