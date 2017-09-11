Euro To Rise Again CHF, As SNB Kicks The Can

At its monetary policy meeting this Thursday the 14th, we expect the Swiss National Bank to do nothing significant – which will keep the Euro on its upward trend against the Franc. EUR/CHF upside has been tempered by North Korea’s nuclear threats, which …
