Swiss franc vols and correlations have soared following the recent spike in EURCHF. USDCHF 3M3M FVAs have lagged the upturn and are value buys along a mildly inverted curve. Please be noted that the risk reversals are oriented towards OTM calls and puts …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: Bidding 2m USD/CHF IV skews and risk reversals optimises hedging via call spreads - September 1, 2017
- USD/CHF sticks to modest gains above 0.96 handle, NFP eyed - September 1, 2017
- EUR/CHF Stands On Thin Ice - September 1, 2017