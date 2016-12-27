FxWirePro’s Hourly AUD Spot Index was at-60.1635 (Bearish), while Hourly CHF Spot Index was at 30.4316 (Neutral) at 0415 GMT. For more details on FxWirePro’s Currency Strength Index, visit http://www.fxwirepro.com/currencyindex.
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD struggles at 5-DMA, break above needed for further upside - December 27, 2016
- Snb sight deposits and currency war _ investing. com usd eur rate - December 26, 2016
- FxWirePro: USD/CHF struggles to break above 1.0300, good to sell on rallies - December 26, 2016