USD/CHF broken week long trend line resistance at 0.9567 and shown a minor jump till 0.96775. It is currently trading around 0.96599. In the hourly chart the pair is trading slightly above hourly Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen. Short term bearish invalidation …
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: USD/CHF breaks descending trend line channel resistance, jump till 0.9760 likely - June 7, 2017
- EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) - June 7, 2017
- Best Australian dollar to Swiss franc exchange rates today (AUD/CHF) - June 7, 2017