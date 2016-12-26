FxWirePro: USD/CHF struggles to break above 1.0300, good to sell on rallies

Major Resistance – 1.0290 (trend line joining 1.03435 and 1.3020). USD/CHF made a temporary bottom around 1.02180 and slightly recovered from that level. It is currently trading around 1.02548. Short term trend is weak as long as resistance 1.02900 holds.