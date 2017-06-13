Basel, Switzerland, 13 June 2017 – Lonza Swiss Finance Ltd, a wholly owned company of Lonza Group Ltd, Basel (“Lonza”), today announced the pricing of its dual tranche CHF 235 million straight bonds. The bonds have a maturity of 4 and 7 years respectively …
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Lonza Prices CHF 235 Million Dual Tranche Straight Bonds - June 13, 2017
- Completed ending diagonal on USD/CHF suggests higher levels to follow - June 13, 2017
- USD/CHF mildly recovers post-US PPI data - June 13, 2017