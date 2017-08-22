MUUME receives growth financing of CHF 6 Million

Fintech company MUUME Group AG has completed its series B round of funding of over 6 million Swiss francs, which leads to a post-money evaluation of around 40 million Swiss francs. With the funds, MUUME will further strengthen its core markets in Germany …
