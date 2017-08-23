Fintech company MUUME has raised CHF 6 million (around £4.7 million) in Series B funding, giving the group a post-money valuation of around CHF 40 million. The funds will be used for expansion in its core Swiss and German markets, plus other European …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- MUUME seals CHF 6M investment - August 23, 2017
- EUR/CHF Bearish Flag Pattern - August 23, 2017
- GBP CHF Stumbles as UK Businesses Express Growing Brexit Concerns - August 23, 2017