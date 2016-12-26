This morning, Swiss total sight deposits increased to CHF 518.2 bn from CHF 517.6 bn. Usd to aed converter We continue to believe that these sight deposit increases are not only due to the safe haven status of the country, but rather on SNB FX intervention.
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Snb sight deposits and currency war _ investing. com usd eur rate - December 26, 2016
- FxWirePro: USD/CHF struggles to break above 1.0300, good to sell on rallies - December 26, 2016
- Zahnd & Kormann – A Swiss Microbrand is reaching out for the world of Haute Horlogerie - December 25, 2016