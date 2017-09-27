The USD is the strongest currency, the CHF is the weakest as NA traders enter

The USD is the strongest and the CHF is the weakest as the North American traders enter for the trading day. The 38.2% of the move down from the December 2016 high comes in at 0.97729. That area has also been a ceiling going back the last 4 trading months.
