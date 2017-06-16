This Single Hotel Room in the Middle of the Swiss Alps Is Completely Open to the Air

Get this: it’s completely open air without any walls or ceilings (talk about minimalism). For about $303 a night (CHF 295), up to two guests can enjoy panoramic views of the Swiss Alps from 3,937 feet above sea level, welcome drinks, butler service …
