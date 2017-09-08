As the greenback has dropped again and has remained under pressure, marginal weakness from here cannot be ruled out, however, loss of near term downward momentum should prevent sharp fall below 0.9415-20 and prospect of a rebound remains, ab one the Kijun …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- DGAP-Adhoc: Erfolgreiche Kapitalerhöhung um CHF 5.1 Mio. (deutsch) - September 8, 2017
- EQS-Adhoc: Erfolgreiche Kapitalerhöhung um CHF 5.1 Mio. - September 8, 2017
- Trade Idea Wrap-up: USD/CHF – Hold long entered at 0.9450 - September 8, 2017