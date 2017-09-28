After touching its daily peak at 0.9760 in the early European session, the USD/CHF pair struggled to preserve its bullish momentum and was last seen trading at 0.9736, still gaining 0.15% on the day. Since the beginning of the week, the pair’s price action …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF consolidates daily gains post-US data, holds above 0.97 - September 28, 2017
- BRIEF-CHF Solutions initiates international distribution with UK-based APC Cardiovascular - September 28, 2017
- CHF Solutions Initiates International Distribution with UK-Based APC Cardiovascular Ltd. - September 28, 2017