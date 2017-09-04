USD/CHF: COT And Technicals, Sep 4 – 10

USD/CHF remains in the mid-term downtrend, a correction on the Daily timeframe is coming to an end. The market is around the nearest resistance level, the highs of August 22-23. A pullback selling opportunity from this level with a potentially low risk …
