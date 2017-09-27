USD/CHF extends gains to fresh multi-month peaks above 0.97

The USD/CHF pair is preserving its bullish momentum on Wednesday as the buck continues to gather strength against its peers. The USD/CHF pair, which recently touched its highest level since May 30 at 0.9770, is now trading at 0.9766, gaining 0.8% on the day.
