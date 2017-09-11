The USD/CHF pair caught some fresh bids at the start of a new trading week and has now recovered all of its Friday’s sharp losses to over two-year lows. Currently trading just above the key 0.95 psychological mark, the pair’s strong recovery move through …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF Near Crucial Levels - September 11, 2017
- USD/CHF extends recovery beyond 0.95 handle - September 11, 2017
- USD/CHF touched a yesterday high at 0.94774 [00 :01 GMT] #forex #fx #finance .. - September 11, 2017