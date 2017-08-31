USD/CHF flirting with session tops, eyeing 0.97 mark ahead of US data

The USD/CHF pair built on previous session’s strong up-move and touched a six-day high level of 0.9673 in the last hour. The pair’s latest leg of up-move could be attributed to a fresh wave of greenback buying interest, pushing the key US Dollar Index …
