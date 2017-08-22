Price is trading in the green and looks determined to take out the dynamic resistance from the median line (ml). Technically should increase further after the failure to close on the WL2. A valid breakout will send the rate towards the 0.9787 static …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Gaining Pace - August 22, 2017
- Chf burn patient albumin lasix – Lasik vision institute arizona reviews - August 22, 2017
- BRIEF-Bossard Holding H1 EBIT up at CHF 51.4 mln - August 22, 2017