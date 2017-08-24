USD/CHF: With the pair continuing to hold on to its downside pressure despite its consolidation threats, more decline is envisaged. On the downside, support lies at the 0.9600 level. A turn below here will open the door for more weakness towards the 0.9550 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF flirting with lows near 0.9630 level - August 24, 2017
- Trade Idea Update: USD/CHF – Hold long entered at 0.9620 - August 24, 2017
- USD/CHF: Loses Upside Steam With Further Downside Threats - August 24, 2017