USD/CHF losses momentum after reaching 1-month highs

The US dollar lost strength across the board during the American session and trimmed gains. USD/CHF reached 0.9769, the highest level in a month before reversing. The pair dropped to 0.9695 and at the moment it trades at 0.9710, up less than 20 pips from …
