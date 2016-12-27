USDCHF Making a Move Toward Resistance

USDCHF Making a Move USD/CHF is higher in today’s trading, currently at the 1.0295 level, up 0.35% over Monday’s North American close. As is the case in USD/JPY, USD/CHF appears to be in the process of forming a bullish flag-like formation following …
