USD/CHF now points to consolidation – Commerzbank

A period of consolidation could be on the cards in spot following the recent price action, suggested Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank. “USD/CHF briefly dropped into 2 year lows yesterday by eroding the .9439 July 2017 low.
