The USD/CHF pair extended its recovery move from 7-month lows touched earlier this week and was now seen building on to the momentum further beyond the 0.9700 handle. Persistent US Dollar buying interest, primarily led by a slump in the British Pound in …
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF placed comfortably above 0.97 handle at multi-day tops - June 9, 2017
- FxWirePro: Buy USD/CHF above 0.9700 - June 9, 2017
- USD/CHF short-term extreme overbought https://t.co/LRQfR453e3 - June 9, 2017