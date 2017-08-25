USD/CHF sticks to near-term range ahead of US durable goods and Yellen

The USD/CHF pair came under some renewed selling pressure on Friday and has now eroded all of previous session’s modest gains. The pair once again failed to clear 0.9665 immediate supply zone, for the second straight session and has held within the weekly …
