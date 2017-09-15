09/11 #USDCHF m5 GSI with 30 matching events: Up to 0.9578 at 30% Down to 0.9548 .. 09/11 #USDCHF m10 GSI with 42 matching events: Up to 0.9557 at 24% Down to 0.9518.. 09/11 #USDCHF m5 GSI with 30 matching events: Up to 0.952 at 30% Down to 0.9491 a.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF touched a yesterday low at 0.96137 [00 :01 GMT] #forex #fx #finance #.. - September 15, 2017
- EQS-Adhoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Net profit up by 168% to CHF 12.2 million in first six months of 2017 - September 15, 2017
- BRIEF-Aevis Victoria H1 net profit up at CHF 12.2 mln - September 15, 2017