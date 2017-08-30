Recent weakness in Swiss franc against the euro has not yet boosted Switzerland’s economic outlook in a meaningful way, evidenced by the disappointing KOF indicator and Credit Suisse (formerly conducted by ZEW) investor sentiment index for August.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Weak CHF Fails to Lift Sentiment, SNB to Keep Policy Easier for Longer - August 30, 2017
- USD/CHF flirting with session tops ahead of ADP report By @HareshMenghani - August 30, 2017
- Daily Forex Update: CHF/JPY - August 30, 2017