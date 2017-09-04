A law graduate who found his love in equities back in the year 1990 is now one of the most influential small-cap stock pickers in the country today. Kochi-based investor Porinju Veliyath’s journey from an investor to Equity Intelligence, his firm which …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- A law graduate who fell in love with equities, manages Rs 1250 cr portfolio – meet Porinju Veliyath - September 4, 2017
- European Open Briefing: Asian Equities Fell Early On Monday - September 4, 2017
- Equities market to record mixed performance - September 4, 2017